A Day’s Fishing
A big-game fishing boat heading for the sea passage into Grand Baie.
The islets Coin de Mire and Isle Plat in the background.
26th March 2025
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
1851
photos
93
followers
51
following
194% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
25th March 2025 12:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Oli Lindenskov
Nice hope they will have a good fishing👍😊
March 26th, 2025
Lesley
ace
ALL the blues. Fav
March 26th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
As Lesley said - Wonderful with all the blues!
March 26th, 2025
haskar
ace
Lovely blue
March 26th, 2025
