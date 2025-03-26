Previous
A Day’s Fishing by cocokinetic
A Day’s Fishing

A big-game fishing boat heading for the sea passage into Grand Baie.

The islets Coin de Mire and Isle Plat in the background.
Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
Oli Lindenskov
Nice hope they will have a good fishing👍😊
March 26th, 2025  
Lesley ace
ALL the blues. Fav
March 26th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
As Lesley said - Wonderful with all the blues!
March 26th, 2025  
haskar ace
Lovely blue
March 26th, 2025  
