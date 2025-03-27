Sea Urchin Skeletons

Sea urchins are marine animals, and their skeletons are actually called tests.



The test is the hard, spherical shell that remains after the urchin dies and its spines detach. (There are still some spines visible at the back of the urchin on the left.) The intricate patterns and small holes seen in the photo are part of the test's structure, which in a living sea urchin would support its spines and tube feet.



Two variations of urchins on this rock; the left one in the photo is probably a rock-boring urchin, and the one on the right a slate-pencil urchin.