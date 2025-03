Feelin’ Crabby

And no wonder. The poor thing is missing two of his back legs. He still managed to scuttle around a bit, though - albeit awkwardly, and not at all sideways, but more of a wobbly circular movement. I have very faint hope that he manages to live to a ripe age; with that handicap, he has serious issues. He’s easy prey for an octopus lurking in the rocks.