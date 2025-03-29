Mosquitoes and Snake Plants

A quick phone capture of a plant at the clinic. I accompanied my husband here as he was zapped by a mosquito that was infected with the Chikungunya virus. He subsequently contracted the virus himself, and needed prompt attention to bring his fever down and alleviate the debilitating joint pain. I'm walking the halls waiting for his symptoms to improve.



I believe this plant is a type of Sansevieria, commonly known as Snake Plant or Mother-in-Law's Tongue. This specific variety is probably Sansevieria trifasciata 'Hahnii' or a similar cultivar, often referred to as a Bird's Nest Snake plant.