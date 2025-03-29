Previous
Mosquitoes and Snake Plants by cocokinetic
Photo 712

Mosquitoes and Snake Plants

A quick phone capture of a plant at the clinic. I accompanied my husband here as he was zapped by a mosquito that was infected with the Chikungunya virus. He subsequently contracted the virus himself, and needed prompt attention to bring his fever down and alleviate the debilitating joint pain. I'm walking the halls waiting for his symptoms to improve.

I believe this plant is a type of Sansevieria, commonly known as Snake Plant or Mother-in-Law's Tongue. This specific variety is probably Sansevieria trifasciata 'Hahnii' or a similar cultivar, often referred to as a Bird's Nest Snake plant.
Beverley ace
Oh my gosh… scary hope he’s doing ok.. I like these plants
Karen ace
@beverley365
Joys of living in the tropics - all kinds of mozzie viral infections. Although I believe these viruses are lately being found elsewhere as well, not only the tropics.
