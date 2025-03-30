Copper Skimmer

For mundane-holes challenge.

Slight edit in Distressed FX, captured with my phone.



I cant remember where or how we landed up with this copper skimmer, but its been hanging on our kitchen wall for years.



In times way back, a copper skimmer was a kichen tool used for removing impurities from liquids and for skimming scum from the top of the pan. It was also be used for removing food items from hot liquids or separating egg yolks.



More info from the web:



Often made from heavy gauge copper.

The handle may be turned or shaped for easy hanging.

Skimmers can vary in size and weight.

Some have cast iron handles for better grip.

Antique skimmers are often sought after as collectibles.