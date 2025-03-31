Previous
Sow Thistle by cocokinetic
Sow Thistle

I was this walking along an overgrown field before going to visit my husband this morning. Although I found it pretty, I had no idea what it was; searching through Google, I came to the conclusion that it is a sow thistle.

https://pfaf.org/user/Plant.aspx?LatinName=Sonchus+tenerrimus

I'm not sure though, so if anyone is able to identify it with a measure of certainty, I’d be grateful.
