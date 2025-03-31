Sign up
Previous
Photo 714
Sow Thistle
I was this walking along an overgrown field before going to visit my husband this morning. Although I found it pretty, I had no idea what it was; searching through Google, I came to the conclusion that it is a sow thistle.
https://pfaf.org/user/Plant.aspx?LatinName=Sonchus+tenerrimus
I'm not sure though, so if anyone is able to identify it with a measure of certainty, I’d be grateful.
31st March 2025
31st Mar 25
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
