Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 716
Conehead RockStar
A couple of beachy things I saw on the rocks this morning - the large piece of coral brought to mind a cone-headed shape. Or a big elderly Pac-man.
Then I thought it could be a the leader of a rock group called the Coneheads. (the correlation being they are on the rocks).
On the right, there is a small piece of coral that actually resembles a wizened screewed-up face. He's the drummer. The guitarist is in a drugged-out funk somewhere else.
2nd April 2025
2nd Apr 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
1859
photos
94
followers
51
following
196% complete
View this month »
709
710
711
712
713
714
715
716
Latest from all albums
710
711
712
713
714
715
584
716
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
2nd April 2025 9:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close