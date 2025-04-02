Previous
Conehead RockStar
Conehead RockStar

A couple of beachy things I saw on the rocks this morning - the large piece of coral brought to mind a cone-headed shape. Or a big elderly Pac-man.

Then I thought it could be a the leader of a rock group called the Coneheads. (the correlation being they are on the rocks).

On the right, there is a small piece of coral that actually resembles a wizened screewed-up face. He's the drummer. The guitarist is in a drugged-out funk somewhere else.
Karen

