Blue by cocokinetic
Blue

A pretty gecko crawling its way up a palm trunk in our garden; this is the male blue-tailed day gecko, which is endemic to Mauritius.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Blue-tailed_day_gecko
3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

Karen

@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
Helge E. Storheim ace
Looks amazing!
April 3rd, 2025  
