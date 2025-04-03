Sign up
Photo 717
Blue
A pretty gecko crawling its way up a palm trunk in our garden; this is the male blue-tailed day gecko, which is endemic to Mauritius.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Blue-tailed_day_gecko
3rd April 2025
Karen
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
Helge E. Storheim
Looks amazing!
April 3rd, 2025
