Coconut Tree Warrior

Our coconut trees at home were laden with coconuts, and as is usually the case, we get a team of coconut tree climbers and cleaners to remove the coconuts and the excess fronds about 4 times per year.



This is hard and physically demanding work. The coconut trees are very high; to give an idea, at the bottom right are the tops of banana trees. The coconuts are heavy, the fronds are large, unwieldy and cumbersome and the weather is hot and humid.



To see these men scramble up and down the trees with such agility and skillfulness, using nothing but their own body strength, never fails to astound me.



