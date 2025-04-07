Sign up
Photo 721
Jatropha
I saw this shrub and its cute teeny-tiny flowers growing on a deserted plot of land; according to Google Lens, it is a Jatropha plant. It appears to be quite an obscure plant, I couldn't find out much about it.
I also found the leaves attractive.
https://indiaflora-ces.iisc.ac.in/FloraKarnataka/herbsheet.php?id=1705&cat=1
7th April 2025
7th Apr 25
2
0
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
1872
photos
94
followers
51
following
197% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
7th April 2025 12:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lesley
ace
How lovely to find it. It’s a pretty little flower.
April 8th, 2025
Beverley
ace
It’s sooo pretty… I’ve just a few days ago discovered Google lens… Wow!
April 8th, 2025
