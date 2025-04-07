Previous
Jatropha by cocokinetic
Photo 721

Jatropha

I saw this shrub and its cute teeny-tiny flowers growing on a deserted plot of land; according to Google Lens, it is a Jatropha plant. It appears to be quite an obscure plant, I couldn't find out much about it.

I also found the leaves attractive.

https://indiaflora-ces.iisc.ac.in/FloraKarnataka/herbsheet.php?id=1705&cat=1
7th April 2025 7th Apr 25

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
Lesley ace
How lovely to find it. It’s a pretty little flower.
April 8th, 2025  
Beverley ace
It’s sooo pretty… I’ve just a few days ago discovered Google lens… Wow!
April 8th, 2025  
