Previous
Photo 723
Puddled Cables
A quick phone shot as I was walking back to my car; a roadside puddle reflecting clouds and overhead cables.
There was a slight breeze blowing, which fluttered the puddle a bit and caused a zig-zagged pattern in the reflection. The cables remind me of an ECG printout.
9th April 2025
9th Apr 25
2
1
Karen
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
1874
photos
94
followers
51
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
9th April 2025 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Neat!
April 9th, 2025
Mags
ace
Very cool!
April 9th, 2025
