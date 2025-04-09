Previous
Puddled Cables by cocokinetic
Photo 723

Puddled Cables

A quick phone shot as I was walking back to my car; a roadside puddle reflecting clouds and overhead cables.

There was a slight breeze blowing, which fluttered the puddle a bit and caused a zig-zagged pattern in the reflection. The cables remind me of an ECG printout.
9th April 2025 9th Apr 25

Karen

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Neat!
April 9th, 2025  
Mags ace
Very cool!
April 9th, 2025  
