Maybe a weed, but.…

I have no clue what this little flower and plant is - but I liked it, thought it lovely. Probably a weed, but weedy plants can have the prettiest little flowers.



Google Lens offered the following:



The image shows Hippobroma longiflora, also known as Star of Bethlehem or madamfate. It is a small perennial herb with white, star-shaped flowers. Key information includes:

Native to the West Indies, naturalized in American tropics and Oceania.

Grows in moist, shady places, reaching about 70 cm.

Can be considered weedy due to its difficulty to remove.

All parts of the plant are poisonous, containing lobelanidine.

The sap can cause a burning sensation and even blindness.

Used medicinally, but also grown ornamentally.

Wear gloves when handling to avoid skin irritation.