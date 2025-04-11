Previous
Strangler Fig by cocokinetic
Photo 725

Strangler Fig

Located in Pamplemousses Garden, Mauritius.

Strangler figs grow across the tropics and subtropics, starting out in life high on other trees and sending down aerial roots that merge and split and merge again, dominating all that they encounter.

These awesome, eerie plants have become embedded in religion and culture wherever they grow.

It was while meditating beneath a strangler fig that the Buddha attained enlightenment. Throughout Asia, Africa, the Pacific and parts of the Americas, these plants are homes to gods and spirits, places of prayer and ritual. But they are also ecological linchpins, sustaining more species of wildlife than any other trees.

Interesting capture from the website containing the above info:

https://underthebanyan.blog/2017/04/28/amazing-photo-of-buddhas-head-engulfed-by-strangler-fig-roots/

Karen

