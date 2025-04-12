Craftsman's Focus

I walked past a type of woodwork/tile workshop and saw this elderly guy with a greying beard and hands covered in wood dust that have obviously spent many years engaging in manual labor.



To my mind, he reflected a grizzly, hardworking type of individual. I asked him if I could take his photograph. He gave me a wizened almost-toothless grin, nodded his head and went back to his work.



I'm using a friend's camera today, she's looking to sell it and the lens. I'm fairly interested, its the first time I've ever used a Sony. I like the lens she uses with it, a 30mm Sigma 1.4.



I'll sleep on it - if anyone has any feedback or thoughts on these Sony 6400 cameras, I’d be most grateful.



I didn't like the fact I can't seem to transfer RAW files via WiFi. I had to use a wonky old card reader I found at the back of a drawer to transfer today's files.



The camera transfers its RAW files in JPEG's, which I absolutely don't want. I will have to sleep on that problem as well, I will probably have to hunt around and buy some sort of suitable connection cable.



I must say I have a strong affinity for the Nikon cameras I use, but maybe it's because I'm used to them; this one had me quite confused with its ways of doing things.