Burly Protrusion

Walking down a street, I came across a tree with this knot-like structure in it. Having never seen or noticed anything like it before, I Google-Lensed it when I came back home.- This appears to be a burl on the tree. A burl is an abnormal growth where the tree's wood grain grows in a deformed manner, often forming a rounded, knobby protrusion.Burls can be caused by stress, injury, or fungal infection, and they often have a unique, swirling grain pattern, making them prized for woodworking. The rough, cracked surface and irregular shape in the image are typical of a burl.-Trees are so incredible.