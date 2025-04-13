Previous
Burly Protrusion by cocokinetic
Photo 727

Burly Protrusion

Walking down a street, I came across a tree with this knot-like structure in it. Having never seen or noticed anything like it before, I Google-Lensed it when I came back home.

- This appears to be a burl on the tree. A burl is an abnormal growth where the tree's wood grain grows in a deformed manner, often forming a rounded, knobby protrusion.

Burls can be caused by stress, injury, or fungal infection, and they often have a unique, swirling grain pattern, making them prized for woodworking. The rough, cracked surface and irregular shape in the image are typical of a burl.-

Trees are so incredible.

https://www.thespruce.com/tree-burl-7153353

https://organicplantcarellc.com/what-is-a-burl/
13th April 2025 13th Apr 25

Karen

@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
that's a beauty isn't it
April 13th, 2025  
