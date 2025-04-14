Sign up
Previous
Photo 728
Blue-Flax Lily
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dianella_caerulea
On a pathway near Mont Choisy beach this morning. Interesting the vast variety of lilies that exist.
14th April 2025
14th Apr 25
2
3
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
1884
photos
94
followers
51
following
199% complete
721
722
723
724
725
726
727
728
725
594
595
726
596
727
597
728
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
14th April 2025 12:28pm
Mags
ace
Oh lovely!
April 14th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
April 14th, 2025
