Previous
Photo 732
Street Stall Shopping
A quick hop off, buy some fruit and vegetables and shove them in the white bag, hop back on and zoom off on their mobylette for this young couple. They were enjoying every minute.
18th April 2025
18th Apr 25
3
1
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
1893
photos
95
followers
34
following
200% complete
725
726
727
728
729
730
731
732
598
730
533
599
731
600
732
601
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
18th April 2025 1:31pm
Judith Johnson
ace
Love this candid street shot
April 18th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Lovely happy colourful capture… loved those days
April 18th, 2025
Mags
ace
Super candid! She's smiling!
April 18th, 2025
