Street Stall Shopping by cocokinetic
Street Stall Shopping

A quick hop off, buy some fruit and vegetables and shove them in the white bag, hop back on and zoom off on their mobylette for this young couple. They were enjoying every minute.
18th April 2025

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
Judith Johnson ace
Love this candid street shot
April 18th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Lovely happy colourful capture… loved those days
April 18th, 2025  
Mags ace
Super candid! She's smiling!
April 18th, 2025  
