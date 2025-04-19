Sign up
Previous
Photo 733
Sweet Treats
Candyfloss and popcorn stand, Grand Baie. The stall
also sells sweet syrupy-flavoured ice shavings in a paper cup - decadent, but irresistibly refreshing.
19th April 2025
19th Apr 25
1
1
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
1895
photos
95
followers
34
following
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
19th April 2025 2:10pm
Paula Fontanini
ace
I really like this...very appealing and eye-catching composition & colors!
April 19th, 2025
