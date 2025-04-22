Previous
Nuts and Peas by cocokinetic
Photo 736

Nuts and Peas

Spicy peanuts (the orange-y things) and crispy chickpeas.

(I wonder where the word chickpea came from. I think it's a rather cute word; somehow I can't associate it with what we know as chickpeas.)
22nd April 2025 22nd Apr 25

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
201% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Marj ace
Yum !
April 22nd, 2025  
Karen ace
@sewfree
Yes - indeed. I buy a cup or packet and kid myself that I'm having a healthy protein-filled meal ;-) and then I down a Coke and kid myself some more that I need the sugar because it's far too hot and I might just faint. (I've never fainted in my life!)
April 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact