Photo 736
Nuts and Peas
Spicy peanuts (the orange-y things) and crispy chickpeas.
(I wonder where the word chickpea came from. I think it's a rather cute word; somehow I can't associate it with what we know as chickpeas.)
22nd April 2025
22nd Apr 25
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
Marj
ace
Yum !
April 22nd, 2025
Karen
ace
@sewfree
Yes - indeed. I buy a cup or packet and kid myself that I'm having a healthy protein-filled meal ;-) and then I down a Coke and kid myself some more that I need the sugar because it's far too hot and I might just faint. (I've never fainted in my life!)
April 22nd, 2025
