On the Bus by cocokinetic
On the Bus

TBS (Triolet Bus Service) is one of the main bus companies on the island. Some of them are geriatric and banged up, others are passable, but there are newer ones on the road lately with aircon and comfortable seating. It depends on the route the bus takes.

This one is a passable, middle-of-the road one. It does the job of getting a person from A to B, and they are a lot of fun. The routes are off the beaten track, and the main reason why I hop on a bus - any quality one - is that I don't have to drive around in frustrated circles looking for parking at my destination, which is an absolute nightmare. There is just no parking on the this island, it's a huge problem.
Beverley ace
Great colours… you can see it coming… Hopping on and off buses makes me feel young…
April 24th, 2025  
Martyn Drage ace
Nice POV
April 24th, 2025  
Agnes ace
Nice shot
April 24th, 2025  
