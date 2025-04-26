Previous
Have you lost your marbles? by cocokinetic
Photo 740

Have you lost your marbles?

Here they are, I found them at a flea market. Life is actually pretty great without them, though, so I dont blame you if you prefer they stay lost. I never want to see mine again, I like life in Loopy Town.
26th April 2025 26th Apr 25

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
202% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Brilliant… me too
April 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact