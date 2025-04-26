Sign up
Photo 740
Have you lost your marbles?
Here they are, I found them at a flea market. Life is actually pretty great without them, though, so I dont blame you if you prefer they stay lost. I never want to see mine again, I like life in Loopy Town.
26th April 2025
26th Apr 25
1
0
Karen
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
26th April 2025 3:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
Brilliant… me too
April 26th, 2025
