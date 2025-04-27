Previous
Gold Dust Lichen by cocokinetic
Photo 741

Gold Dust Lichen

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chrysothrix_candelaris
27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
203% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Very beautiful… wonderful colour of gold
April 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact