Previous
Photo 743
Young Coconut Tree
Phone capture using a slow shutter app. The pleasant breeze helped a lot.
29th April 2025
29th Apr 25
6
3
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
1915
photos
95
followers
37
following
203% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
29th April 2025 9:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Agnes
ace
So beautiful
April 29th, 2025
Mags
ace
Very well done!
April 29th, 2025
haskar
ace
Great effect! Magical shot.
April 29th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
ooooh that's really a cool result!
April 29th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Stunning shot…
April 29th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Love the end result.
April 29th, 2025
