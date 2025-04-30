Impromptu Seaside Bar

There was a torrential rain warning for certain areas of the island today, mainly for inland and the higher areas.



The public sector was closed as a result (transport always an issue because of road flooding, which leaves people stranded). The private sector take it upon themselves whether to close or continue as usual.



Obviously, people love these unforeseen days off work. Who cares about the weather? And those fortunate enough to live in areas where there is not much rainfall - such as the northern areas - take the opportunity to go to the seaside and set up an eat-and-drink-and-be-merry camp for the day. Much revelry ensues.