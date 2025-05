NoMowMay - 1

There aren't many wildflowers and weedy plants about this year. Maybe because we've had very little rain up in the north, just intense sun, so perhaps the wild things don't too well in those conditions.



Because of this shortage, I'll alternate this month’s projects on a daily basis; one day half-half, and one day no-mow. Hopefully I can find enough wild plants that way.



I don't know what this plant is, but thought it would suffice for my first post of no-mow.