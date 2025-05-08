Previous
NoMowMay - 4 by cocokinetic
Photo 752

NoMowMay - 4

A little wildflower on an unused plot of land. The few small wildflowers I've come across are yellow, I notice. I've yet to come across a different coloured one. Maybe tomorrow.
8th May 2025 8th May 25

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
206% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely find
May 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact