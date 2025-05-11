Sign up
HalfHalf -6
A bit of textural messing around. The one half is the bristles of a broom, the other half the floor. It’s a phone capture that I edited in the app Carbon.
11th May 2025
11th May 25
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Third year with 365. Mauritius, 2025
Tags
mayhalf-2025
