NoMowMay - 8

Some unruly grass and weed growth on this wild and windy day. I don't know what plant the creamy tendrils are, but I quite fancy how they curl around the windswept purple stuff.
14th May 2025 14th May 25

Karen

@cocokinetic
Mags ace
A lovely find and capture!
May 14th, 2025  
