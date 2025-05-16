Previous
NoNowMay -9 by cocokinetic
Photo 760

NoNowMay -9

Rough and coarse growth on an unoccupied plot.

I found tiny white flowers instead of the yellow I've encountered on most wild-side wadings this month.

I find it much more difficult to come across untended growth and flowers when compared to last year's NoMow; this year it's like looking for a pirate's treasure. And not one pollinator so far.
Karen

