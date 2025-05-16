Sign up
Previous
Photo 760
NoNowMay -9
Rough and coarse growth on an unoccupied plot.
I found tiny white flowers instead of the yellow I've encountered on most wild-side wadings this month.
I find it much more difficult to come across untended growth and flowers when compared to last year's NoMow; this year it's like looking for a pirate's treasure. And not one pollinator so far.
16th May 2025
16th May 25
2
1
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Third year with 365. Mauritius, 2025
1933
photos
91
followers
32
following
208% complete
753
754
755
756
757
758
759
760
754
755
756
757
614
758
759
760
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
16th May 2025 10:26am
nomowmay-2025
Beverley
ace
Pretty white flowers…
May 16th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
May 16th, 2025
