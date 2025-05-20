Previous
NoMowMay - 11 by cocokinetic
NoMowMay - 11

A bunch of tiny berries today. I think they might be bloodberries, also known by the charming name of dogblood 😳 - that alone is enough to put me clean off them for life.

According to Wikipedia, they are safe to eat, but besides the name, I was a little wary of attempting this, what with that shiny bright red.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rivina_humilis
