Previous
Photo 764
NoMowMay - 11
A bunch of tiny berries today. I think they might be bloodberries, also known by the charming name of dogblood 😳 - that alone is enough to put me clean off them for life.
According to Wikipedia, they are safe to eat, but besides the name, I was a little wary of attempting this, what with that shiny bright red.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rivina_humilis
20th May 2025
20th May 25
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Third year with 365. Mauritius, 2025
1937
photos
92
followers
32
following
209% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
NIKON D600
Taken
18th May 2025 11:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nomowmay-25
