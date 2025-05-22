Previous
NoMowMay - 12 by cocokinetic
Photo 766

NoMowMay - 12

Woohoo! I finally came across a pollinator, a pretty yellow butterfly, resting on a small wildflower. I couldn't believe my luck, it's the first pollinator I've seen this month so far. So small, though - really petite. Both wildflowers and pollinators have been scarce this year.

I've sitting with conjunctivitis; so if my captures are a bit blurrier than usual, I do have an excuse =)

22nd May 2025 22nd May 25

Agnes ace
Wonderful close up
May 22nd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Brilliant to read… beautiful photo
May 22nd, 2025  
Marj ace
Fantastic !
May 22nd, 2025  
Jessica Eby ace
Very pretty, and a great shot! I hope your eye is better soon.
May 22nd, 2025  
Bucktree ace
Beautiful capture.
May 22nd, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
great find - for some reason I thought your little island would be full of tiny life, so it's sad to think you had to search this long to find just one!
May 22nd, 2025  
BillyBoy
Nice shot.
May 22nd, 2025  
Karen ace
@koalagardens
Being such a small isolated place, there isn't much in the line of land wildlife; all the interesting characters are in or from the sea. Most of our birds are seabirds, for example.

Having said that, over the years there's been a noticeably marked decline in the bit of land-based wildlife we do have, though. The normal manmade culprits apply, such as infrastructure development, housing, buildings etc etc. Chop down trees and vegetation and replace with concrete and tar. Awful.
May 22nd, 2025  
