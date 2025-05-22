NoMowMay - 12

Woohoo! I finally came across a pollinator, a pretty yellow butterfly, resting on a small wildflower. I couldn't believe my luck, it's the first pollinator I've seen this month so far. So small, though - really petite. Both wildflowers and pollinators have been scarce this year.
I've sitting with conjunctivitis; so if my captures are a bit blurrier than usual, I do have an excuse =)
Being such a small isolated place, there isn't much in the line of land wildlife; all the interesting characters are in or from the sea. Most of our birds are seabirds, for example.
Having said that, over the years there's been a noticeably marked decline in the bit of land-based wildlife we do have, though. The normal manmade culprits apply, such as infrastructure development, housing, buildings etc etc. Chop down trees and vegetation and replace with concrete and tar. Awful.