NoMowMay - 12

Woohoo! I finally came across a pollinator, a pretty yellow butterfly, resting on a small wildflower. I couldn't believe my luck, it's the first pollinator I've seen this month so far. So small, though - really petite. Both wildflowers and pollinators have been scarce this year.



I've sitting with conjunctivitis; so if my captures are a bit blurrier than usual, I do have an excuse =)



