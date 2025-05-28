Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 772
NoMowMay - 14
A type of grass species; I think either either rhodes grass or feather fingergrass.
I'm not quite sure; I like the name feather fingergrass though, so for no other reason I'd probably settle for that as its name.
The shape reminds me a bit of a weathered oar, or a type of racket.
28th May 2025
28th May 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Third year with 365. Mauritius, 2025. I shoot raw, edits done in Lightroom. I participate in this project to encourage me to use my camera...
1945
photos
93
followers
36
following
211% complete
View this month »
765
766
767
768
769
770
771
772
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
28th May 2025 8:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nomowmay-25
Beverley
ace
Very delicate and beautifully wispy…
May 28th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Fabulous tones and textures
May 28th, 2025
Boxplayer
ace
Interesting detail
May 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close