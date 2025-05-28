Previous
NoMowMay - 14 by cocokinetic
Photo 772

NoMowMay - 14

A type of grass species; I think either either rhodes grass or feather fingergrass.

I'm not quite sure; I like the name feather fingergrass though, so for no other reason I'd probably settle for that as its name.

The shape reminds me a bit of a weathered oar, or a type of racket.

28th May 2025 28th May 25

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Third year with 365. Mauritius, 2025. I shoot raw, edits done in Lightroom. I participate in this project to encourage me to use my camera...
211% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Very delicate and beautifully wispy…
May 28th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Fabulous tones and textures
May 28th, 2025  
Boxplayer ace
Interesting detail
May 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact