NoMowMay - 15

Castor bean plant and flower.The flowers before the castor oil beans form. Quite a fascinating plant; its where good old castor oil stems from.No one here grows these plants intentionally, they are widely regarded as a weed; so they grow wild, they grow quickly and can be found on virtually every untended piece of land.This is the first time I've seen a castor bean plant with a flower, though - I was pleased to be able to capture this.