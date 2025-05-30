Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 774
NoMowMay - 15
Castor bean plant and flower.
The flowers before the castor oil beans form. Quite a fascinating plant; its where good old castor oil stems from.
No one here grows these plants intentionally, they are widely regarded as a weed; so they grow wild, they grow quickly and can be found on virtually every untended piece of land.
This is the first time I've seen a castor bean plant with a flower, though - I was pleased to be able to capture this.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ricinus
https://www.inaturalist.org/taxa/56740-Ricinus
30th May 2025
30th May 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
1947
photos
92
followers
37
following
212% complete
View this month »
766
767
768
769
770
772
773
774
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
30th May 2025 11:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nomowmay-25
Beverley
ace
Peeping ahead… stunning capture
May 30th, 2025
Mags
ace
Oh what a lovely find and capture!
May 30th, 2025
Karen
ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you, Mags. Its an interesting plant. There are so many of them, they are actually quite overpowering, so much so I normally never pay attention to them.
If I didn't spot this flower that produces the castor beans, I would’ve walked clean past the plant, as I normally do. The flower made me rethink this ‘weed’. From what I've read, those little green things on the flower will eventually be castor beans.
May 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Thank you, Mags. Its an interesting plant. There are so many of them, they are actually quite overpowering, so much so I normally never pay attention to them.
If I didn't spot this flower that produces the castor beans, I would’ve walked clean past the plant, as I normally do. The flower made me rethink this ‘weed’. From what I've read, those little green things on the flower will eventually be castor beans.