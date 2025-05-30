Previous
NoMowMay - 15

Castor bean plant and flower.

The flowers before the castor oil beans form. Quite a fascinating plant; its where good old castor oil stems from.

No one here grows these plants intentionally, they are widely regarded as a weed; so they grow wild, they grow quickly and can be found on virtually every untended piece of land.

This is the first time I've seen a castor bean plant with a flower, though - I was pleased to be able to capture this.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ricinus
https://www.inaturalist.org/taxa/56740-Ricinus
Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Beverley ace
Peeping ahead… stunning capture
May 30th, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh what a lovely find and capture!
May 30th, 2025  
Karen ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you, Mags. Its an interesting plant. There are so many of them, they are actually quite overpowering, so much so I normally never pay attention to them.

If I didn't spot this flower that produces the castor beans, I would’ve walked clean past the plant, as I normally do. The flower made me rethink this ‘weed’. From what I've read, those little green things on the flower will eventually be castor beans.
May 30th, 2025  
