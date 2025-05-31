Sign up
Previous
Photo 775
HalfHalf - 16
I saw a mannequin in a shop window displaying a bikini - thought it might work, with a twist on the traditional h/h, for my last one.
Phone capture; removed a noisy shop display background, replaced it with black and added small black border.
31st May 2025
31st May 25
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Tags
mayhalf-2025
