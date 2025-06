Manhole Cover

Our manhole covers are the most boring in the whole world—the whole universe—compared to most I've seen posted online.



Today on the beach, off the walking path somewhere, I saw this cover that besides the ubiquitous square dots and dashes, had a name, a bit of an L-shaped pattern and some numbers. My lucky day! Some variety at last.



And because of the numbers, I can use the cover as an entry for the ongoing mundane challenge, numbers.