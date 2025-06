June Words #5 - Edible

Well, there was something edible in the containers, the eater-person ate the whole lot, even the little bowl of chilli sauce in the smaller bowl was wiped clean.



Seen in a village roadside noodle and fried-rice stall. I stuck my head through a small rudimentary opening that closed with a wooden shutter, no window - and no people either. Maybe the owner went chatting somewhere.