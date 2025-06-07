Sign up
Previous
Photo 781
Names and Numbers
A colourful wall I came across today. Most of the words are names of town and villages of our neighbouring islands, Madagascar and Reunion. I don't know what the number is.
Maybe another entry for mundane numbers, if its still open for entries.
7th June 2025
7th Jun 25
0
0
Karen
@cocokinetic
3rd year 365. Mauritius, 2025.
Tags
mundane-numbers
