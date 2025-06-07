Previous
Names and Numbers by cocokinetic
Names and Numbers

A colourful wall I came across today. Most of the words are names of town and villages of our neighbouring islands, Madagascar and Reunion. I don't know what the number is.

Maybe another entry for mundane numbers, if its still open for entries.
Karen

