52-Week Challenge- Week 23 by cocokinetic
Photo 783

52-Week Challenge- Week 23

This week's word is wood - this is a street-facing barrier/wall of a home in a small alleyway.
8th June 2025 8th Jun 25

Karen

3rd year 365. Mauritius, 2025.
214% complete

