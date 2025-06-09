Sign up
Photo 784
June Words # 8 - Fungi
A day late with this, saw the fungi this morning while walking in a small forested area nearby.
9th June 2025
9th Jun 25
Karen
@cocokinetic
3rd year 365. Mauritius, 2025.
214% complete
Photo Details
Tags
june25words
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍😊
June 9th, 2025
