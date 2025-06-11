Previous
My dog Chilli
My dog Chilli

He's a soft, kind and gentle dog, but has a sad countenance. He carries an air of despair or sorrow about him; his tail has a soft, slow wag.

I tend to think that maybe its due to the suffering and abuse he encountered and endured whilst living on the streets. That traumatic lifestyle surely has to affect the psychological makeup of a dog.

I love him to bits. He's the sweetest dog ever and gets lots of love and attention with daily walks - and a swim in the sea if he feels like it. For his own well-being, I hope one day he'll be able to shake off that prevailing sense of despondency, and realise he's safe and secure where he is now.
Karen

Chilli is sure a handsome boy. So sad he experienced such hardship in his past. Thankfully you have rescued him and giving him the freedom and care he deserves. I feel at some point he will realize he is safe and loved and be comfortable in his home.
June 11th, 2025  
He’s gorgeous… bet he spending time with you. You lots of interesting stuff.
June 11th, 2025  
