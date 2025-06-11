My dog Chilli

He's a soft, kind and gentle dog, but has a sad countenance. He carries an air of despair or sorrow about him; his tail has a soft, slow wag.



I tend to think that maybe its due to the suffering and abuse he encountered and endured whilst living on the streets. That traumatic lifestyle surely has to affect the psychological makeup of a dog.



I love him to bits. He's the sweetest dog ever and gets lots of love and attention with daily walks - and a swim in the sea if he feels like it. For his own well-being, I hope one day he'll be able to shake off that prevailing sense of despondency, and realise he's safe and secure where he is now.