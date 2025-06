June Words # 13 - Junk

I took Chilli and Stix for a run and a roam-around earlier; after a while, Stix disappeared for a bit longer than I was comfortable with.



When Chilli and I did a detour to go look for her, I found her scratching furiously in this heap of scrap on the roadside. She’d picked up a scent in this pile of pallets and other debris. Dogs and their noses!



She’d also picked up some blue stuff on her back, and I took her to swim in the sea to wash off the gunk, whatever it was.