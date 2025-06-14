An Offside Spot

This small place buzzes when Liverpool plays. It’s deep in the hood, a popular local dive for fans and rivals to shout at the TV, swear at the referee, the VAR and at each other, and drink as much beer/rum as possible.



Then try and find your way home.



I walked past the bar earlier, so quiet - it's clearly obvious there's no Premier League football on at the moment. Normally, even at 11am, there would be a hum about the place; people privately betting, chatting about which team or player is the best/worst and so forth.



I think the owners live in the apartment on top.