Floral Teapot by cocokinetic
Photo 792

Floral Teapot

I bought this teapot at a charity shop, not really knowing what to do with it. I liked it for its shape, its great condition and it has an intriguing stamp and signature at the bottom, so I paid for it and took it home.

As an experiment, I thought I'd try it as a flowerpot, as I don't use teapots, and even if I did, I most certainly wouldnt use this one for every day use.

I quite like it with flowers growing out its roof =)

Quick phone shot in portrait mode yesterday, I ran out of time to do much with cameras.
17th June 2025 17th Jun 25

Karen

