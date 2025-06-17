Floral Teapot

I bought this teapot at a charity shop, not really knowing what to do with it. I liked it for its shape, its great condition and it has an intriguing stamp and signature at the bottom, so I paid for it and took it home.



As an experiment, I thought I'd try it as a flowerpot, as I don't use teapots, and even if I did, I most certainly wouldnt use this one for every day use.



I quite like it with flowers growing out its roof =)



Quick phone shot in portrait mode yesterday, I ran out of time to do much with cameras.