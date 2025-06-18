Previous
Two-Wheeler Repair Shop by cocokinetic
Two-Wheeler Repair Shop

This little place might not look that efficient, but it truly has absolutely everything one could look for for issues with a motorbike or bicycle.
18th June 2025 18th Jun 25

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
3rd year 365. Mauritius, 2025.
Jerzy ace
Love these back street shops. Excellent grit capture with the peak inside.
June 18th, 2025  
Beverley ace
I bet they do a great job… super photo
June 18th, 2025  
