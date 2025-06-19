Sign up
Previous
Photo 794
Baskets and Snack Bar
Mont Choisy beach. I liked the vibrant colours this scene presented.
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
3rd year 365. Mauritius, 2025.
1967
photos
94
followers
42
following
217% complete
View this month »
794
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
19th June 2025 11:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
