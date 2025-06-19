Previous
Baskets and Snack Bar by cocokinetic
Photo 794

Baskets and Snack Bar

Mont Choisy beach. I liked the vibrant colours this scene presented.

19th June 2025 19th Jun 25

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
3rd year 365. Mauritius, 2025.
217% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact