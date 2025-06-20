Previous
Kigelia Trees by cocokinetic
Photo 795

Kigelia Trees

It’s widely known here as a Sausage tree. The big beige fruits, which weigh up to 9 kg each, hang from long stringy cords.

The tree also produces night-blooming, purply-green flowers, mostly pollinated by bats.

I absolutely detest going under these trees when the fruit is so big and full. One of those torpedoes can do serious dent-damage to a car should it fall on the vehicle while driving, or bash your head in if walking underneath.

I don't know what's worse, one of these sausages or a coconut whacking into you. All kinds of aerial projectiles lurking around this place.

Sugar cane plantation in the background.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kigelia
Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
3rd year 365. Mauritius, 2025.
Lesley ace
Ooh very interesting tree
June 20th, 2025  
Beverley ace
I love nature… and where you live it’s pretty awesome…
June 20th, 2025  
Mags ace
How intriguing!
June 20th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
some of them look pretty big!
June 20th, 2025  
