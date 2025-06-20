Kigelia Trees

It’s widely known here as a Sausage tree. The big beige fruits, which weigh up to 9 kg each, hang from long stringy cords.The tree also produces night-blooming, purply-green flowers, mostly pollinated by bats.I absolutely detest going under these trees when the fruit is so big and full. One of those torpedoes can do serious dent-damage to a car should it fall on the vehicle while driving, or bash your head in if walking underneath.I don't know what's worse, one of these sausages or a coconut whacking into you. All kinds of aerial projectiles lurking around this place.Sugar cane plantation in the background.