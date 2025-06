Tranquility

There are not many tourists around, so the beaches and roads etc are pleasantly quiet. Quite the difference from our peak tourist months in summer.



A nice warm winter’s day, 30°C thereabouts, I had nothing much planned other than a hairdresser appointment - 😖 !! - which I cancelled, and so I spent a rejuvenating day alone on a peaceful beach, mostly people watching, reading, snoozing and lolling about in the warm water.



Bliss. I love solitude and aloneness, and so much appreciate days like this.