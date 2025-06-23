Removing Seaweed

At least, that's what I think this young woman was doing - she appeared to be clearing away the gunk and glop clinging to buoys and rope. The first buoy on the left is much cleaner than the others.



There is a good hotel just to the left of this capture, and the visible bouys are part of a line of them that form a designated swimming area. No speedboats or any type of marine vessel permitted within that zone.



Chances are the hotel decided the rope and buoys were looking a bit unkempt.



She removed quite a bit of seaweed and algae, judging by the pile of the stuff next to her on the paddleboard. Still a few buoys to do.



Behind the yachts are private homes as well as apartments for hire, a few restaurants.



Brooding kind of day, heavy sky.