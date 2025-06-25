Latania Palm Frond

A frond from a latania palm in our garden. They are such amazing plants - the fronds are so big. I really like the design and pattern of each frond. They take up an enormous amount of space, though - their reach from one side of the palm to the other is massive.
From the web:
Appearance:
They are large, single-stemmed fan palms with distinctive fan-shaped fronds that can individually reach up to 8 feet across.
Growth:
Latania palms are slow-growing and can reach heights of up to 30 feet.
Habitat & Care:
They prefer full to part sun, are drought-tolerant, and very salt-tolerant, making them suitable for coastal areas.