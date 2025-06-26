Sign up
Photo 801
Cap52 - Week 26 - Wreck/Ruins
Outside our local police station. For some reason, that windscreen wiper just cracked me up.
26th June 2025
26th Jun 25
Karen
@cocokinetic
3rd year 365. Mauritius, 2025.
52wc-2025-w26
Agnes
I don’t think this car runs anymore
June 26th, 2025
